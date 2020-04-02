Colorado Coronavirus Updates: What You Need To Know Today

As the pandemic spreads, Colorado hopes to have 5,000 ICU beds available by April 18. Officials say that'll help prepare for more hospitalizations. Scott Bookman, the incident commander for the state health department, said the state expects a surge of patients that could overwhelm hospitals sometime between later this month and July.

"We also know, based on the clinical evidence by areas that have been previously hit by COVID-19 that these patients are going to require intensive care," he said. "They’re going to be severely ill and ventilator-dependent for anywhere between an average of 11 to 20 days."