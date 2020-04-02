Colorado Coronavirus Updates: What You Need To Know Today
6:38 a.m. — The current case count in Colorado
There are currently — as of April 1 — 3,342 known positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. More than 18,000 have been tested and there have been 80 deaths.
As the pandemic spreads, Colorado hopes to have 5,000 ICU beds available by April 18. Officials say that'll help prepare for more hospitalizations. Scott Bookman, the incident commander for the state health department, said the state expects a surge of patients that could overwhelm hospitals sometime between later this month and July.
"We also know, based on the clinical evidence by areas that have been previously hit by COVID-19 that these patients are going to require intensive care," he said. "They’re going to be severely ill and ventilator-dependent for anywhere between an average of 11 to 20 days."
State officials have reiterated that most people with flu-like symptoms will not need medical care and should instead isolate themselves from others.
— Corey Jones, Jim Hill
Our lives have changed ...
