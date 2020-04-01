Colorado Coronavirus Updates: What You Need To Know Today

You can find a PDF version of the chart here.

8:51 a.m. — Air Force Academy eases distancing restrictions after 2 suicides; sets early graduation

Air Force Academy leaders have eased social distancing restrictions after it reported two cadet suicides in less than a week following attempts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The Gazette reported that emails obtained from the academy show the Colorado Springs facility had received complaints about how the policies made the school prison-like. Academy leaders said that cadets are now able to venture off campus for drive-through food, wear civilian clothing on Fridays and congregate in small groups compliant with state guidelines.

The changes were made in response to the deaths, though it is not clear to what extent the isolation played a role in the suicides.

The academy also says it will hold its commencement ceremony in mid-April, six weeks earlier than scheduled. The commandant says seniors will be involved in planning the celebration, with the goal of upholding military traditions, while promoting cadet safety.

The school will livestream the event for friends and family, but not allow them to attend in person. Service Academy graduations are usually major events. President Donald Trump addressed last year's class of graduating cadets.

— Associated Press, Megan Verlee

8:17 a.m. — Toilet paper, groceries and empty shelves should soon rebound

Jack Buffington, a professor of supply chain management at the University of Denver, said people are seeing most of the retail supply chain get back to normal.

"There [are] other supplies, of course, that are of greater concern, and [those] are cleaning supplies, which there will be a spike in demand that will be more sustainable as people believe that they need to keep their houses and their hands more safer," he said. "These shocks, they will take longer to fix than some of the smaller challenges that you're seeing in your supermarket."

We've never had to pay attention to the intricate ballet that is the supply chain that fuels our grocery stores before, but we've also never really seen this kind of demand for products and basics before either.

— Andrew Villegas, Jim Hill

8:00 a.m. — Gov. Polis will speak today

The governor will deliver an update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic today at 12:45 p.m. Colorado Public Radio will carry his remarks live. Find a station near you or ask your smart speaker to "Play CPR News."

— Jim Hill

7:03 a.m. — It's rent day

Today is the first time many Coloradans have to pay rent or a mortgage since the state put in place social distancing measures. Thousands of people have lost their jobs or have had their hours cut.

"It's always down to the last penny," said Debbie Dzuris, a Loveland Home Depot employee who's taking paid time off so she doesn't infect her immuno-compromised husband. "Just the littlest thing can tip the scale and then you're digging yourself back out for months."

Gov. Jared Polis asked landlords to forgo evictions and penalties for late rent two weeks ago. We asked yesterday morning how Coloradans we're feeling with the rent due. Here are a few responses:

Ok. We have private landlords which seem to be better than large rental co's so far. I am concerned about the possibility our rent being raised since our lease is up in May. We were going to move but that's not really feasible now. Hoping @GovofCO puts moratorium on rent hikes. — GK (@GKprobability) March 31, 2020

Cornerstone Apartments (who own a ton of buildings in Denver setro) are offering some assistance. Late fees are waived for April, they'll start accepting partial payments, and they're offering a rent payment deferment program. I feel pretty comfortable! — Blake Simony (@BlakeSimony) March 31, 2020

I have a stable job. Thus, I have no anxiety. However, landlords will need to be strategic and not "pound foolish" and will have to think seriously about rent concessions. The very real alternative is to lose a good tenant and then go 6 months or more to find another good one. — Sodak (@BurningBrule) March 31, 2020

Our buliding has been organizing for an across the board reduction of rent, non-assessment of late fees, and ability to freeze rent case by case(we offered to provide proof of need within 30 days) — Ryan Leach (@arr_leach) March 31, 2020

— Taylor Allen, Jim Hill

6:41 a.m. — The colors!