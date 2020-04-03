Colorado Coronavirus Updates: What You Need To Know Today

8:19 a.m. — How's San Miguel County's testing experiment going?

So far almost 1,000 people in San Miguel County have been tested for COVID-19. It's the only place in the state testing anyone who wants it, healthy or not.

County officials say of the results so far, they've have found eight positive cases and 23 that are "borderline." That likely means the person has been exposed to COVID-19 and is starting to build antibodies, but not enough to trigger a positive test.

Officials are asking those people to self-isolate and come back for another blood test in the next couple of weeks to see if they turn into positive cases. The goal is to get much better data about how the coronavirus moves through a population. The testing is being paid for by two biomedical executives with a residence in Telluride.

— Allison Sherry

7:21 a.m. — Top El Paso GOP officials ask local party chair to step down

The controversy started with a post on the El Paso County GOP Facebook Page that reads: “Hello El Paso County! Do you believe that the Coronavirus is a Psychological Operation? Post your answer." It was quickly removed at the request of the statewide party.

The letter from the county's politicians demands that county chair Vickie Tonkins' issue a formal apology to the Republican Party and the citizens of El Paso County for her quote "inappropriate comments." And it strongly recommends she resign.

Tonkins hasn't yet responded to the letter but did address the controversial post earlier. She said she was only asking for opinions and didn't intend to offend anyone.

— Bente Birkeland

7:00 a.m. — FDA makes it easier for gay men and other groups to give blood

The new guidance, in response to the coronavirus outbreak, is intended to help meet a shortage in the nation's blood supply. The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday it was cutting the abstinence period required for men who've had sex with men from one year to three months.

The new policy also applies to people who have gotten tattoos and piercings. Canceled blood drives have decimated donations to the American Red Cross and other nonprofits that collect blood. Officials say the changes should permit thousands more Americans to give blood.

— NPR, The Associated Press

6:43 a.m. — Colorado businesses are going to look different when this all over

According to new state data, leisure and hospitality workers were hit hard by the first wave of COVID-19 layoffs. The sector — which includes restaurants, venues, hotels and recreation — made up about 28 percent of the unemployment claims filed for the week ending March 14.

Layoffs have only accelerated since then, with more than 60,000 people filing claims last week. The damage has spread to retail, education, travel and even some medical professions, according to state officials.

The state labor department says changes to its online application system have generally removed backlogs but that its telephone call center is still overwhelmed.

— Andrew Kenney

6:28 a.m. — Today's current case count

Colorado now has 3,728 known positive cases of the novel coronavirus. Out of the state's 64 counties, 51 have at least 1 case. There have been 97 deaths.