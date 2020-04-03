Gov. Polis Calls On Colorado To Adopt A ‘Strong Mask Culture’ To Fight Coronavirus

Updated 3:22 p.m.

In a bid to limit the spread of coronavirus, and speed the forthcoming economic recovery, Gov. Jared Polis asked Coloradans to adopt face masks when they leave their home for essential functions allowed under the state’s ‘stay-at-home’ order.

“When you’re out of the home, you should use a mask at all times,” Polis said Friday.

He acknowledged the frustration that the state feels as the need to stay home to fight the pandemic has stretched into April. Some of those frustrations have been driven by the job situation, and masks are part of what the administration sees as a means to help the state get back on its feet.

“This is really going to be, for the foreseeable future, an important part of our culture in Colorado, our culture that saves lives and also helps us all return to work sooner rather than later,” he said.

The request is for face coverings, not medical masks, like the N95, which he said must be reserved for medical workers.

“It’s about the right mask for the right job,” Polis said.

The cloth face coverings can be made from materials around the home, like old-shirts and should be washing in hot water frequently — especially after an individual has returned from an activity outside of the home. In a bid to get positive social pressure applied to the call for facial coverings, Polis asked people to cover the basics and cover your mouth, cover your nose and to be creative about your mask to “make it cool.”