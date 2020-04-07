Nearly Half Of Coloradans Have Filled Out Census

Nearly half of Colorado households have filled out the 2020 U.S. Census questionnaire.

At 48.5 percent, that puts Colorado 13th on the list of states with the highest response rates. It's also higher than the national self-response rate of 45.1 percent.

Inside Colorado, Douglas and Jefferson counties have the highest response rates. Just under 60 percent of their residents have been counted. In Denver County, 48 percent of households have returned their census forms.

To increase response rates for this year's survey, the 2020 Census has set up response availability online, by phone, or by mail.

The census asks questions about who lives in households. The data collected by the U.S. Census Bureau will determine the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives and inform hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding.

Later this year, the bureau plans to send census takers to visit households that haven't responded to the questionnaire. It's unclear how the COVID-19 pandemic will affect those plans.

The current deadline to respond to the 2020 Census is Aug. 14, 2020.