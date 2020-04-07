The Seder Tables Won’t Be As Crowded, But The Passover Story Has A Special Significance This Year

“I’m meeting people online and by phone and by making posts,” she said. “Because community is so important in our prayers, I just did another video on the Kaddish, which is a very important prayer especially with all the deaths that’s now occurring. So explaining how do you say Kaddish when you’re alone and in isolation because we can’t come together as a community.”

Plagues are central to the Passover storyline. It is believed that there were 10 of them, including frogs, boils and hail. Becker said she doesn’t think God has had a hand in the new coronavirus. But she said hopefully this experience will lead people to a better place.

“This plague is no different from any other plague and when we come out of it, we’re going to come out of it with our own strengths and with our own messages,” Becker said. “God’s hand is to say ‘I’m here to help you find that within you and within your community and within all of humanity.’ And maybe that’s what this plague is about is to finally say, ‘We’re all in this together. We are one world.’"

Rabbi Jay Strear, president and CEO of the nonprofit Jewish Colorado, said he’s seen some in the Jewish community joke that Passover has been canceled because of the plague. But he doesn’t think COVID-19 is one of them.

“It’s not really my theology to think that this was enacted upon us by the wonderment I consider God. Other theologians, other religious leaders may draw other conclusions,” he said. “I see both the vulnerability as well as the potentiality for a solution. And there will be a solution through all of the gifts and all of the vulnerabilities that define us as being made in the image of God.”

Strear said he was relieved by senior Orthodox rabbis giving Jewish families the OK to use Zoom at their Seder tables this year to connect with friends and family from a distance. Strict Jewish law bans electronics during Passover but the rabbis made an exception for emergency purposes only.

Julie Lieber, the chief Jewish Life and Engagement Officer for Jewish Colorado, said the Jewish response isn’t to think about why something is happening, rather how to react to it. In her time at home, she’s seen the Jewish community flourish in the creative ways they’re staying connected and supporting one another. It’s also provided an opportunity to reflect on personal values and what really matters in life.

“I think that religion often provides comfort and support in times where people are feeling needs and people are having so many different emotional reactions to what’s going on right now,” she said. “Not everything can be done virtually so there’s certain things missing from our lives, but I think that I’m so impressed at how nimble our religious community is.”

Kevin J. Beaty/CPR News Johanna Ladis and her family delivered matzo ball soup to Helen Spiegel, who's not leaving the house during the COVID-19 outbreak on April 3, 2020.

She said this year’s Seder will be difficult for people to accomplish within their individual families let alone the added challenge of how to make it meaningful.

“It’s probably going to be a memorable Seder for everybody. Nobody’s going to forget the time that they had their Seder in (coronavirus) time,” Lieber said. “You always got the relatives that talk too much at the Seder and this one that’s doing that. I think next year everyone’s going to be a little bit more empathetic and forgiving of all the characters that are normally around the Seder."