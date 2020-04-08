With Colorado's statewide stay-at-home order extended due to the coronavirus pandemic, and tens of thousands of kids now involved in remote learning until the end of the school year, parents are struggling to find ways to keep their children engaged in learning but also entertained at home.

Like most film and television genres, cartoons have a rich history of using orchestral scores to heighten emotion and intensify the action. Alfred Hitchcock's "Psycho" wouldn't have been as scary without the music of Bernard Herrmann and Looney Tunes wouldn't have been as funny without the music of Carl Stalling.

Millions have been introduced to famous composers and operas through Bugs Bunny, Woody Woodpecker and Mickey Mouse.

We've collected four of the most frequently heard classical pieces in cartoons below. With your child, see if they can identify the piece as it plays in each cartoon. (Hey, if they can sing every word of "Old Town Road," identify it in its first four measures, and know the song is sung by Lil Nas X, they should be able to hum the "William Tell Overture" and know it's composed by Gioachino Rossini, right?)

Rossini's Barber of Seville

The aria Largo al factotum from Rossini's opera "Barber of Seville" has been used in many cartoons over the years. One of its earliest uses is in the Looney Tunes short "Notes to You" from 1941. Porky Pig is unable to go to bed because of an opera-loving cat. In addition to quoting Rossini, the cat sings numerous non-classical tunes throughout the cartoon and gets in the last word with the Finale from Act II of Donizetti's opera "Lucia di Lammermoor."