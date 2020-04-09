Some Churches Will Host Drive-In Services On Easter Sunday To Stay Connected In Coronavirus Time

While most churches in Colorado are planning to stream Easter services online, some congregations are hosting services in a somewhat archaic way — drive-ins, where hundreds of people can park their cars and listen to Sunday’s sermon through a transmitter.

“For our people, this is such a special time for them,” said Jason King, lead pastor of Faith Bible Chapel in Arvada, one of the congregations holding services in the parking lot, like a drive-in. “We realize that there is a physical impact on people getting out and congregating with this virus but there's also an emotional impact for people being socially secluded. So we just felt like this was the best way that we could serve our people and encourage them.”

This is the first time the congregation has ever done something like this, King said.

The chapel will closely follow Gov. Jared Polis’ social distancing guidelines. For weeks, the Governor has pleaded with Coloradans to stay at home unless its absolutely necessary to go out. He acknowledged that this time of year will be especially tough for people who are of faith.

Good Friday, Easter, Passover, Ramadan and other faith traditions are all held in April. Polis issued additional guidance to faith leaders on Wednesday about how to properly host a service like this, adding that most congregations could better serve their members through streaming.

King said that social isolation has its effects, though.

“Any shift like this has a consequence,” he said. “Being around people, congregating, that has a consequence that could be a negative. But social isolation can also have a negative consequence and so we just have to adapt and find ways to take care of each other physically, emotionally, and mentally through this time.”