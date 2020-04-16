Gig Workers Should Get Access To Colorado Unemployment Within Days

The new program, known as Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, will cover independent workers who have lost work or can’t work due to COVID-19. It also offers coverage for regular W-2 workers who don’t qualify under the regular rules, including those who can’t work due to a child at home or personal health concerns.

Officials urged people to prepare their 2019 tax documents before they apply for PUA. Those without 2019 documents can submit 2018 forms instead. The law is retroactive, meaning people can collect benefits dating as far back as Feb. 2.

In all, there could be 15,000 to 30,000 Coloradans working for online “gig” platforms like Uber and Instacart, plus many more who are self-employed or independent contractors.

Separately, Haavind reported progress in stabilizing the overloaded unemployment system.

First, CDLE has cleared out its backlog of PINs, Haavind said. Applicants can’t collect their benefits without the personalized code, and some had waited weeks to receive one. People should now receive a PIN within about four days of filing a claim.

The state’s unemployment system initially buckled under the surge of demand. That’s in part because it relies on the aging COBOL programming language, and also because cases usually require manual reviews. The state will use more modern technology to get the new parts of the system working, and it’s automated some processes.

The department also is in the “final stages” of adding contract workers to its call center, which has been overwhelmed by an “unmanageable” surge of tens of thousands of calls each day, Haavind said.