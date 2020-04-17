Coronavirus Money Diary: Forced To Close Her Office, An Immigration Lawyer Struggles To Stay Afloat

Beatriz Lynch describes her income as “comfortable.” She’s an immigration lawyer and has had her own practice in Denver for nearly a decade. She usually makes enough to pay her bills and to have a bit to save on the side.

Most of her clients have few resources and don’t have much money. Many pay for her services through long payment plans.

Lynch grew up in Chile and came to America when she was 12 years old. Her mother is from Chile and her father is from Britain, and her whole family went through the process of getting green cards.

After going through the process herself, she wanted to help other people do the same.

“I really like what I do and I really enjoy helping people,” she said.

But right now, a lot of her clients are out of work and cannot make their payment plans. Lynch said she’s fortunate to have some money set aside, but only enough to last her about two months.

“What am I supposed to do?” she asked.

She has had to close her practice during the pandemic.

“I’ve only had two telephone consultations and people like to see their attorneys,” Lynch said. “How are they going to trust you with such an important matter like immigration?”

She’s uncertain that she will be able to reopen her office once all this is over. She does minimal advertising and most of her business is through referrals from past clients.

She’s considering applying for a small business loan. She said if she gets it, it’ll just be $3,000, but that’s enough to continue to pay for her office space and utilities for the next two months.

On top of business slowing down, she also has a lot more work at home. She has a 1-year-old daughter and a 3-year-old son with asthma. Before the social distancing measures were put in place, her son went to daycare three times a week while Lynch went to the office to see clients. She usually has a babysitter to watch her daughter during that same time but had to let them go for the foreseeable future. Lynch didn't want to risk bringing an outsider — and their germs — into the house, especially with her vulnerable son.

“I’ve now taken the role of trying to teach my son how to read, activities and so forth,” she said. “It’s 24-7 nonstop and it’s a lot. I’m doing absolutely everything with no help.”

She says remaining calm for her two children while taking care of them is also a full-time job.

“My son keeps asking ‘Mommy, are you happy?’ and it just breaks my heart,” she said. “I’m beyond stressed-out about everything and I still have to maintain some sort of happiness for them.”