Your Coronavirus Questions About Unemployment, Loans, Small Business And Housing — Answered

What if I earn both gig and traditional W-2 income?

You’re only eligible for unemployment payments on the amount you reported on your W-2. You can’t apply under both programs.

When traditional workers rushed to file claims a few weeks ago after the pandemic hit, it took days to get through. Will it be better for this new group of workers?

The state has beefed up its website and expanded its call centers. There may be delays at first for this group, but not as bad as they were in the first few weeks.

If I need to talk to somebody at your call center what’s the best time to reach them?

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment has upgraded its website and expanded its call centers to meet the rush of claims. The call centers are open 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

The Safety Net

Michelle Barnes, director of the Colorado Department of Human Services, answered questions about meeting basic needs.

Where do I go for help?

The statewide 211 number has been expanded to refer people to resources in their areas.

What if I can’t pay my rent?

Gov. Jared Polis has asked property owners to hold off on evictions and late fees until at least April 30. State money and grants from nonprofits have provided aid for about 3,500 low-income families so far.

What if I need food?

Calling 211 will connect you to food pantries for immediate needs and to people who can help you file for SNAP benefits. There’s been a 10 percent increase in SNAP filings over the last month.

Where can I contribute my stimulus money to help?

The state website, your favorite nonprofit or the United Way.

Is there a government moratorium on rent payments?

Not at the state level. Some local governments are considering the idea

Is there relief for caregivers dealing with family members who are ill, child care and other concerns?

The state has a hotline, 1-844-493-8255, where you can talk to someone about your concerns, get mental health care and connect with resources such as respite care. AARP has a website with Colorado COVID-19 resources.

Small Business

Colorado’s 600,000 small businesses entered a new reality last month. Glenn Plagens, who directs the state’s office of Business Support and Rural Prosperity, and Robin Lohre, owner of the Denver boutique Talulah Jones, offered their advice and experience.

What is a Payment Protection Loan?

It’s a loan that allows businesses to keep employees in place until they reopen. Assuming the terms are met, the loan will be forgiven. The original $349 billion in federal money has been spent. Congress is reportedly near a deal to provide another $370 billion.

Where else can I get a loan?

Go to the Choose Colorado website for an updated list of more than 165 alternative funding sources.

What about business advice?

The Colorado Small Business Development Center website has a list of more than 200 consultants who will provide advice for free.