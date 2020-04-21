CPR Classical Spreads Beethoven’s Ode To Joy Across Colorado This Friday

Colorado Public Radio Classical will honor healthcare workers and first responders across the state by broadcasting Beethoven's universally known "Ode to Joy" at precisely 5 p.m. MDT this Friday, April 24, on its classical radio frequencies across the state.

CPR Classical is rallying listeners all over Colorado to help get the word out in their neighborhoods and online.

"This is a chance to virtually link arms across Colorado, show some gratitude and to close the distance a bit," explained CPR Classical Program Director, Monika Vischer. "We're envisioning thousands of listeners throwing open their windows, maybe taking their speakers outside, turning the volume up and singing along, even if it's just "La la la la, la la la la...!"

"A listener came up with this idea and we felt, 'We need to do this!'" said Vischer.

"Beethoven understood separation to the point of despair because of his deafness. He really longed for connection," Vischer added. "In writing his famous refrain to Friedrich Schiller's "Ode to Joy (An Die Freude)," Beethoven unleashed the ultimate antidote to the loneliness."

Listen to CPR Classical on your radio at 88.1 FM in Denver, stream the music on this website, or by asking your smart speaker to "Play CPR Classical." (Find other ways to listen.)