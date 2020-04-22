Behold, And Feel Joy: The Denver Zoo’s Cute Little Baby Rhino Has A Name Now
The Denver Zoo may be closed to the public, but the baby rhino naming business is still booming.
The female baby Indian one-horned rhino calf that arrived in February now has a name: Joona.
That translates to "treasure" or "joyful in nature" in Nepalese culture. Some of the few wild Indian one-horned rhinos can be found in Nepal.
Denver Zoo fans donated money to cast a vote to name the baby rhino. Joona won out over Talli and Pemba.
Joona took another big step this week — literally. She ventured out into the habitat with her mama Tensing for the first time on Tuesday.
So, when the zoo opens its doors to human visitors again, you should be able to catch a glimpse of little Joona. No matter when that ends up happening, we're sure she'll be adorable.
