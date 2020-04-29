Drug Tested in Colorado Shows Promise in Shortening Coronavirus Symptoms

Early results from clinical trials of remdesivir, an antiviral drug that has been tested in Colorado hospitals on patients with COVID-19, show that those treated with the drug may be getting better faster, with fewer deaths.



“What I can say is that many patients have gotten better,” said Dr. Thomas Campbell, professor in the CU School of Medicine.



He’s one of the physicians leading remdesivir clinical trials at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital. “Many patients have gotten well enough to go home.”



Early results from a trial that started February 21 of 1,063 patients sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health, showed that patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19 and treated with remdesivir had an average recovery of 11 days, compared with 15 days for those who received a placebo. The results also suggested a decrease in the mortality rate from 11.6 percent in the placebo group, to 8 percent in the group that received the drug.



“It's very exciting because if the data support that conclusion then it could be that remdesivir will be the first proven effective treatment for COVID-19,” Campbell said. “Up until now we've had no proven effective treatment.”



But, Campbell cautioned that the results are preliminary and have not yet been released by NIAID nor peer reviewed.



“By some measures, the remdesivir arm did better than the placebo arm. So that is potentially very exciting news, but we will need to actually see the data,” Campbell said.



In a press briefing at the White House Wednesday morning, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, director of the NIAID, told CNN that the drug shows promise.



"Although a 31 percent improvement doesn't seem like a knockout 100 percent, it is a very important proof of concept," Fauci said. "What it has proven is that a drug can block this virus."

