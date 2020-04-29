Elderly Housing Continues to Account for Most Colorado Coronavirus Deaths

Outbreaks in nursing homes continue to spread despite state efforts to control infections, including testing all staffers at some of the state’s largest facilities. Since March 12, the state has required nursing homes to eliminate visitation and group activities and to screen staff before their shifts. Gov. Jared Polis has also ordered nursing homes to release isolation plans by May 1.

Facilities that cannot isolate COVID-positive residents will have the option to send them to isolation facilities.

By mid-May the state hopes to have 200 beds in an isolation unit at St. Anthony’s North Health Campus in Westminster. Centennial Healthcare Center in Greeley is also now housing COVID-positive residents from other facilities in a separate unit. That center was the site of one of the largest outbreaks in the state, but has not seen new cases in several weeks.