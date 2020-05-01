Colorado Coronavirus Updates: What You Need To Know Today

9:58 a.m. — The state budget-cutting is starting and already it’s not pretty

Gov. Polis has outlined a plan to rapidly cut the state budget by $228.7 million dollars over the next two months, that’s when this fiscal year ends.

The savings come from all across state government. Polis proposed to freeze spending on everything from a loan forgiveness program for teachers to funds for the civil air patrol. The state’s child welfare hotline and a tipline for school threats are also slated for cuts.

The real bulk of the savings though — $183 million — appears to be money the state thought it would have to spend on Medicaid, but won't, because the federal government has increased its share of that cost during the pandemic. The 6.2 percent increase was part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

In a press release announcing the budget-balancing plan, Polis' office described the cuts as a “targeted and practical approach,” noting they don’t require layoffs or furloughs, nor are they across the board.

The cuts proposed by the governor only get Colorado through the end of this fiscal year, on June 30. State lawmakers are already preparing for cuts of ten percent or more to the next budget.

— Megan Verlee

9:01 a.m. — Polis will speak today

Polis will deliver an update remotely today on the state response to coronavirus scheduled at 1:00 p.m. MDT. Colorado Public Radio will carry his remarks live when he starts to speak. Find a signal near you or ask your smart speaker to "play CPR News."

8:21 a.m. — It's May 1, so personal service businesses can reopen if they so choose

Most barbers and cosmetologists are allowed to return to work today. However, not everyone plans to go back right away — or can. Some counties, like Adams County, have extended stay-at-home orders that end on May 8. Anna Nelson is a cosmetologist in the county and her salon's owners may reopen then but she's still worried.

"I am scared to go back due to the fact that some of my health reasons — if I do end get sick there is a very likely chance I will not survive it," she said.

But Jerry Vasquez, the owner of the Downtown Barbershop in Colorado Springs, looks forward to cutting hair again starting today, even if clients aren't following all of the public health recommendations.

"Whatever they want to do," he said. "If they want to come in without a mask, I got one. That’s all that matters."

Vasquez said old and new clients have been calling him throughout the week to see if he'll be open for business.

— Hayley Sanchez

7:37 a.m. — What else is in the governor's late-night exec orders?

Polis moved Thursday to extend orders to allow remote notarization of documents and letting couples get marriage licenses without having to appear in person. He also strengthened his earlier order on evictions that bar property owners from carrying them out in most circumstances. Landlords are also prohibited from charging late fees or other penalties to tenants who can’t make rent.

The Department of Health Care Policy and Financing was told to direct funds to nursing homes and care facilities.

And unaffiliated political candidates got a boost from the governor; he pushed back the deadline for them to submit signatures to get on the ballot to the end of July.

— Megan Verlee

7:11 a.m. — No, Wolf Creek will not be reopening to scratch your spring skiing itch and neither will any other hills

As part of a flurry of late-night executive orders, Gov. Polis extended the closure of all Colorado’s downhill ski areas until May 23.

Wolf Creek ski area, in southwest Colorado, had hoped to re-open this weekend. The Colorado Sun reported Wolf Creek's owner already had the OK from local officials but still needed to get the state on board. Instead, Polis has now effectively ended the season statewide.

— Megan Verlee

6:58 a.m. — Von Miller has recovered from COVID-19

Denver Broncos star linebacker Von Miller tweeted Thursday night that he tested negative for the coronavirus two weeks after announcing he had been diagnosed with COVID-19.