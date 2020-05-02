Colorado Coronavirus Updates: What You Need To Know This Weekend

8:53 a.m. — A sign of Colorado's reopening: Free bike share

In a sign of how things are changing in Colorado, the city-sponsored bike share program in Colorado Springs is offering unlimited free rides.

Downtown businesses are slowly starting to reopen, since the state is allowing personal service businesses and retail storefronts to have in-person customers, as long as they maintain social distancing. While that's still on hold in most counties in Metro Denver, areas like Colorado Springs and much of the rest of the state have forged ahead.

If you're brave enough for shared transportation right now, the Pike Ride bicycles assists peddlers with an electric motor. They're parked all around downtown in Colorado Springs. Rides are free for up to 30 minutes. Those interested need to download a smartphone app to try it out.

— Dan Boyce

Friday's Live Blog.