Colorado Coronavirus Updates: What You Need To Know Today
10:47 a.m. — Good news for Coloradans still seeking unemployment
10:13 a.m. — Congressional delegation asks for more National Guard funding
The entire state congressional delegation signed a letter that was sent to President Donald Trump to ask for more funding of the Colorado National Guard to fight the pandemic.
Without an extension, the work of the National Guard could end in the state as early as May 15, according to a release from the office of Democratic Rep. Jason Crow.
— Jim Hill
9:08 a.m. — Summer internships go virtual
As some workers head back to the office, many summer internships are charting a new course online. Many education, government and tech jobs will offer their first-ever fully virtual work experience for college students.
"There are those companies who have figured out how to do this and modify the internship so students still have an opportunity to get the credit hours and get the revenue," said Sarah EchoHawk, who heads up the Colorado-based nonprofit American Indian Science and Engineering Society.
EchoHawk teamed up with other groups to write an open letter to tech companies. It encouraged organizations to delay internships to next summer or move them online.
— Grace Hood
7:33 a.m. — Polis says the state's response to COVID-19 can become more targeted as it begins testing more
Colorado has nearly doubled the size of its team working to trace and contain the coronavirus. And the state has also developed an online tool where Coloradans can report their symptoms. Both will help officials identify potential outbreaks faster.
"Meaning, 'oh my goodness, there are 11 cases that are connected to this office building.' Rather than risk locking down the entire city or county or economy, we need to lock down and isolate those who work in this particular building because they might be at increased risk," Polis said.
The state hopes to test up to 8,500 people a day by the end of May.
— Nathaniel Minor
6:59 a.m. — US unemployment claims top 30M
More than 3.8 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week as the U.S. economy slid further into a crisis that is becoming the most devastating since the 1930s.
Roughly 30.3 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the six weeks since the coronavirus outbreak began forcing millions of employers to close their doors and slash their workforces.
Applications for unemployment assistance in Colorado fell for the second week in a row. During the week that ended on April 25, claims fell to 38,367, down 43.3 percent from the previous week.
As of April 18, 171,434 total people in Colorado were receiving unemployment benefits. That represents 6.4 percent of all eligible employees in the state.
— Associated Press
6:31 a.m. — Mesa County gets waiver for 'safer-at-home'
Mesa County has been cleared to start reopening houses of worship, restaurant dining rooms and fitness centers. The state's public health department has officially issued a waiver loosening restrictions in the county further than the state otherwise allows.
"This plan allows us to begin a localized, phased approach that will be implemented as we continue to work to ensure residents of Mesa County are protected from COVID-19," said Jeff Kuhr, executive director of Mesa County Public Health in a released statement. "We’re asking that you stay the course; keep physical distancing measures in place, wear a face mask, and take precautions."
The openings come with a lot of restrictions.
People will be asked at the door whether they have any symptoms of COVID-19 and turned away if they answer yes. Restaurants and fitness centers can only serve up to 30 percent of their usual capacity and will have other social distancing measures in place. Mesa County has only had 44 positive COVID-19 cases and currently has enough health care capacity to accommodate some increase in infections.
— Megan Verlee
Editor's Note: This update originally misstated the number of cases in the county and has been corrected.
6:09 a.m. — Number of businesses seeking to operate in Colorado drops as the pandemic slams the economy
New business filings for the state declined 5.6 percent during the first quarter, according to researchers at The University of Colorado Boulder Leeds School of Business. On top of that, applications for trademarks dropped more than 15 percent.
According to the report, the declines point to a bleak employment picture for many months to come. Colorado's jobless rate exceeded the national average last month. The state's reliance on tourism and the energy sector is fueling unemployment. In fact, new business filings started to slow in February — prior to any COVID-19-related lockdown — due to turmoil in oil prices.
The slide accelerated dramatically in March when social distancing took effect.
— Sarah Mulholland
Our lives have changed ...
CPR will not compromise in serving you and our community. Vital news and essential music are made possible by member support.