Colorado Coronavirus Updates: What You Need To Know Today

10:13 a.m. — Congressional delegation asks for more National Guard funding

The entire state congressional delegation signed a letter that was sent to President Donald Trump to ask for more funding of the Colorado National Guard to fight the pandemic.

Without an extension, the work of the National Guard could end in the state as early as May 15, according to a release from the office of Democratic Rep. Jason Crow.

— Jim Hill

9:08 a.m. — Summer internships go virtual

As some workers head back to the office, many summer internships are charting a new course online. Many education, government and tech jobs will offer their first-ever fully virtual work experience for college students.

"There are those companies who have figured out how to do this and modify the internship so students still have an opportunity to get the credit hours and get the revenue," said Sarah EchoHawk, who heads up the Colorado-based nonprofit American Indian Science and Engineering Society.

EchoHawk teamed up with other groups to write an open letter to tech companies. It encouraged organizations to delay internships to next summer or move them online.

— Grace Hood

7:33 a.m. — Polis says the state's response to COVID-19 can become more targeted as it begins testing more

Colorado has nearly doubled the size of its team working to trace and contain the coronavirus. And the state has also developed an online tool where Coloradans can report their symptoms. Both will help officials identify potential outbreaks faster.

Sam Brasch/CPR News Gov. Jared Polis delivers an update on the Colorado response to the coronavirus from the west foyer of the state Capitol, April 29, 2020.

"Meaning, 'oh my goodness, there are 11 cases that are connected to this office building.' Rather than risk locking down the entire city or county or economy, we need to lock down and isolate those who work in this particular building because they might be at increased risk," Polis said.

The state hopes to test up to 8,500 people a day by the end of May.

— Nathaniel Minor

6:59 a.m. — US unemployment claims top 30M

More than 3.8 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week as the U.S. economy slid further into a crisis that is becoming the most devastating since the 1930s.

Roughly 30.3 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the six weeks since the coronavirus outbreak began forcing millions of employers to close their doors and slash their workforces.