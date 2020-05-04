Colorado Employees Can Start Going Back Into The Office Today — With Strict Requirements

Many Coloradans can go back into work in all sorts of businesses today — with some social distancing rules and restrictions in place.

According to Gov. Polis' 'Safer-at-Home' order, which went into effect on April 27, businesses should keep at least 50 percent of their workforce at home, and offices with more than 50 people in a given location are asked to follow additional health safety protocols like temperature and symptom checks.

Many companies have indicated they're still figuring out the details. Charles Schwab, with a headquarters in Douglas County, said in a statement that it “doesn't yet have all the answers for how and when we will return to the office.”

The state has moved into a "phase of individual responsibility, and phase of sustainability," according to Gov. Jared Polis. That includes maintaining social distancing and while the state pursues more aggressive testing, case detection and containment.

As of today, childcare facilities can also expand or reopen if they are following 'Safer at home' guidelines, like staggering meal times and requiring that all employees to wear face coverings or masks.

Colorado's 'Safer at home' order encourages the general population to stay at home, except when absolutely necessary, and bans people from gathering in groups of 10 people or more. Face masks in public are strongly advised, though some cities have issued their own face mask orders.

Metro Denver counties are still under a stay-at-home order. There, workers will be allowed back into the office starting next week.

Gov. Polis hasn’t set a date, but said his goal for phased restaurant, bar and club reopening, under strict social distancing measures is "mid-May," and that "we will make adjustments in real-time based on the data and modeling."