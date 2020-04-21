Colorado Will Shift From Stay-At-Home To Safe-At-Home. Here’s What That Looks Like As The State Slowly Reopens
As the statewide curve of COVID-19 related hospitalizations continues to flatten, Colorado's stay-at-home order is set to expire Sunday, April 26. But that doesn't mean that Monday, April 27, we'll be able to get back to the same way that we were living our lives in January or February.
Instead, Gov. Polis announced a slow roll on Monday.
Colorado will move from a 'Stay-at-Home Order' to a 'Safer-at-Home' phase that keeps many of the same recommendations — like wearing a mask when you go out — but adds more clarity to what a gradual reopening looks like.
The state will move into a "phase of individual responsibility, and phase of sustainability," Gov. Polis said, that includes maintaining social distancing and while the state pursues more aggressive testing, case detection and containment.
And while many small businesses and personal services (haircuts, for instance) will be allowed to soon reopen, they'll be under strict health restrictions and must follow certain guidelines soon-to-be provided by the state.
For instance, while a hair salon or a barbershop can open on April 27, it will still need to follow the state's physical distancing guidelines of 10 or fewer people, six-feet-apart.
And just because a business is allowed to open on a certain date doesn't mean it will. "Some might feel there's not enough customers, or they don't want to put themselves at risk," Polis said.
Important dates to know:
April 27
- Retail businesses can open for curbside pickup and delivery if they choose to
- Elective surgeries can continue
- Medical and dental offices can reopen under strict social distancing precautions
- Personal services (salons, dog grooming, personal training, tattoo parlors) can reopen under strict social distancing precautions
- In-person real estate showings can begin, no open houses
May 1
- Under strict precautions, retail businesses can open to the public beyond curbside pickup and delivery
May 4
- Large workplaces at 50% of the in-person workforce, with symptoms and temperature checks as employees enter
Mid-May
- Gov. Polis doesn't have a set date, but said his goal for phased restaurant, bar and club reopening, under strict social distancing measures is "Mid-May," and that "we will make adjustments in real-time based on the data and modeling."
As for sporting events, Gov. Polis said Colorado will remain consistent with the time frames set by leagues. "Whether it's reduced capacity at stadiums or empty stadiums, we are all exploring that," Polis said.
While the 'Safer-at-home' phase includes remote learning continuing for all K-12 and higher education in the state through the end of the school year, Polis did not comment on what may happen with summer camps.
He also didn't indicate whether or not state parks and camping grounds would reopen.
Stay-At-Home vs. Safer-At-Home
|Statewide stay-at-home order (ends April 26)
|Safer-at-home (phased reopening, begins April 27)
|General population
|Ordered to stay at home, except when absolutely necessary
|Encouraged to stay at home, except when absolutely necessary
|Gatherings
|No gatherings over 10 people
|No gatherings over 10 people
|Face masks in public
|Strongly advised
|Strongly advised
|Vulnerable populations and seniors
|Stay at home, except when absolutely necessary
|Stay at home, except when absolutely necessary
|Critical businesses
|Open, with strict precautions
|Open, with strict social distancing precautions
|Nursing homes
|Strict precautions and protections
|Strict precautions and protections
|Retail
|Only critical retail open
|Open for curbside pick-up and delivery, gradually opening for in-person shopping with strict social distancing precautions
|Workplaces
|Reduce in-person workforce by 50%, maximize telecommuting
|Reduce in-person workforce by 50%, maximize telecommuting, large workplaces encouraged to have symptoms and temperature checks
|K-12 and higher education
|Closed for in-person learning
|Closed for in-person learning
|Personal services (salons, tattoo parlors, dog grooming, gyms)
|Closed
|Open, with strict social distancing precautions
|Real estate showings
|Virtual showings only
|In-person showings can begin, but no open houses
Our lives have changed ...
