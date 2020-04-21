As the statewide curve of COVID-19 related hospitalizations continues to flatten, Colorado's stay-at-home order is set to expire Sunday, April 26. But that doesn't mean that Monday, April 27, we'll be able to get back to the same way that we were living our lives in January or February.

Instead, Gov. Polis announced a slow roll on Monday.

Colorado will move from a 'Stay-at-Home Order' to a 'Safer-at-Home' phase that keeps many of the same recommendations — like wearing a mask when you go out — but adds more clarity to what a gradual reopening looks like.

Gov. Polis outlines on April 20, 2020 what Colorado's reopening looks like based on three levels. On April 27, level 2, or 'Safer at Home' begins. (Andrew Kenney/CPR News)

The state will move into a "phase of individual responsibility, and phase of sustainability," Gov. Polis said, that includes maintaining social distancing and while the state pursues more aggressive testing, case detection and containment.

And while many small businesses and personal services (haircuts, for instance) will be allowed to soon reopen, they'll be under strict health restrictions and must follow certain guidelines soon-to-be provided by the state.