WATCH LIVE: Gov. Polis To Speak On Colorado’s Coronavirus Response

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to speak at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, May 4, about the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic. The governor is expected to take questions from reporters, as well.

Other recent updates from the governor have focused on testing, the reasons for reopening Colorado and modeling that show how the virus, which causes the disease COVID-19, has spread across the state.

CPR News will carry the governor's address across all platforms. Watch the video below, click Listen Live above or find our streams over the air or on other devices.