Colorado Coronavirus Testing Update: What Gov. Polis Says The State Will Do, And What It Still Needs

“The role of testing is critical in identifying those outbreaks quickly,” Polis said.

He said the state wants to prevent outbreaks by testing people who are asymptomatic. The state plans to increase testing supplies, test availability statewide and increase its epidemiological capacity.

“The test is complicated, supplies are limited not just in Colorado,” Polis said. “That’s why this has been such a challenge for Colorado and America to get where we need to be in testing.”

Colorado currently has 15,000 swab tests, 20,000 extraction reagents and 100,000 detection reagents. By May 31, the state expects to have 195,000 each of swab tests, extraction reagents and detection reagents, Polis said.

In addition to testing at hospitals and healthcare facilities, Polis said the state lab has approved 34 requests for local community-based testing sites across the state, out of applications from more than 50 counties.

Additionally, the governor said the state is focused on “targeted testing for outbreaks and at-risk population. This is generally the testing of asymptomatic folks.”

“It’ll be prioritized for people who are going to work with people in their 70s and 80s,” Polis said, citing nursing homes as an example.

Wednesday’s press event comes as the state pivots from its stay-at-home order to something Polis has described as “safer at home.” The new order eases statewide restrictions and some retail businesses begin reopening, with new social distancing measures in place and individual counties in control of any tighter restrictions they deem necessary.

Testing has bedeviled the U.S. response to the coronavirus.

That effort has been marked by national supply shortages of test kits, reagents, transport medium and the protective gear needed by those who administer the tests. Many other countries, like China, South Korea, Taiwan, Iceland, New Zealand and Germany have been able to test their residents at a much higher per person rate than the U.S. and that’s allowed them to combat the virus while limiting the economic impact.

Since the state recorded its first case in early March, Colorado has increased its testing capacity significantly. But it still doesn’t have sufficient tests and public health infrastructure to halt a resurgence to allow Colorado’s economy to fully reopen. And one recent analysis showed Colorado lags behind nearby states like New Mexico and Utah.

The governor’s strategy to date has gradually dialed back Colorado’s levels of social distancing. Scientists working with the state think it could work while allowing an increase in economic activity, but it also comes with risk. If the public doesn’t embrace the new, more complicated guidelines, the state might still see a second wave of cases, which could swamp the state’s health care system.

But the state too has suffered from supply chain challenges that have made it difficult to get things like swabs and reagents. Colorado’s labs report dealing with bidding wars for scarce products.

“It was really like the Wild West out there,” said Scott Bookman, incident commander for the state’s public health department, told CPR. In some cases, labs here said they were outbid by other states, as well as federal agencies like FEMA.

Supplies are now in “unprecedented” demand globally, he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.