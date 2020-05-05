City Of Pueblo To Vote On Forming Municipal Electric Utility

Pueblo voters have a big decision to make today: Whether to break away from the investor-owned utility Black Hills Energy, and form a separate electrical utility.

Ballot Issue 2A would end the city’s contract with current electrical service provider Black Hills Energy. It would also have the Pueblo Board of Water Works establish and manage a municipal power company.

Proponents, including Bring the Power Home 2020, said that Black Hills electrical bills are too expensive. They cited a feasibility study that estimates 10-18 percent savings in bills for customers. They’ve also raised concerns about Black Hills’ cutoff and restoration policies, which they see as too harsh.

Opponents, represented by Pueblo CARES, said forming a municipal utility will only serve to drive up electrical costs for customers. It’s said that Black Hills’ cutoff and restoration policies are a thing of the past, and have now changed.

Spending in the campaign has been significantly lopsided. Pueblo CARES has raised $1.5 million compared to BTPH’s $31,000.