WATCH: Polis Scheduled To Provide Remote Update Today On Colorado’s Coronavirus Response

Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to provide further updates on Colorado's response to the coronavirus pandemic and the state's reopening process Friday at 1 p.m. via remote video.

As of Thursday afternoon, 18,371 people had been identified with the novel coronavirus in the state, and 944 people had died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Nearly every county has reported cases, and the state has administered more than 90,000 tests.

CPR News will carry the governor's remarks live both on-air and online. You can listen to the audio by clicking Listen Live above, find a station or a stream for all your devices, or watch the embedded video below.