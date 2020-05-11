Video: Polis Says ‘We Control Our Destiny’ In How Colorado Follows Coronavirus Guidelines
Updated 3:38 p.m.
After a delayed start, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis delivered an update on the state's coronavirus response from the west foyer at the state Capitol on Monday. Among the announcements:
- Camping at state parks would be allowed starting May 12.
- The state will suspend the license of the Castle Rock restaurant whose opening went viral on Mother's Day.
- Polis outlined a possible timeline for additional businesses reopening.
- The governor outlined what he hoped to say to President Donald Trump when they meet in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.
A Polis spokesperson said the governor is looking forward to talking with the president, and that Polis plans to advocate for more federal support — including testing supplies and personal protective equipment — as Colorado continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Trump has been meeting with a number of governors at the White House these past weeks, to discuss opening back up, testing and other issues related to state and federal response to the coronavirus.
