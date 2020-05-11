Video: Polis Says ‘We Control Our Destiny’ In How Colorado Follows Coronavirus Guidelines

Updated 3:38 p.m.

After a delayed start, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis delivered an update on the state's coronavirus response from the west foyer at the state Capitol on Monday. Among the announcements:

A Polis spokesperson said the governor is looking forward to talking with the president, and that Polis plans to advocate for more federal support — including testing supplies and personal protective equipment — as Colorado continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Trump has been meeting with a number of governors at the White House these past weeks, to discuss opening back up, testing and other issues related to state and federal response to the coronavirus.

Note: The governor's briefings don't always start right on time, but CPR News will join the broadcast as soon as it begins.