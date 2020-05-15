Once wasn't enough. Twice is nice.

Flyovers have emerged as a way to boost morale and honor front line health workers during the coronavirus pandemic. The Front Range has already seen two.

Now the Colorado National Guard has added a second sortie by their F-16s to spread the love to the other corners of the state. The additional mission is still part of the Air Force's Operation American Resolve.

The first flyover took place May 6 and toured the skies of the Front Range and few select cities like Sterling, on the Eastern Plains, and the mountain resorts of Estes Park, Vail, Aspen, Break and Winter Park. The guard cited fuel limitations as the reason for the limited tour.

“We know there are many more cities and towns throughout the state where people are making significant sacrifices to battle the pandemic, so we’ve gotten approval to do one more flyover mission to salute as many more heroes as possible,” said 140th Wing Commander U.S. Air Force Col. Micah Fesler in a released statement.

The fighter jets will take off from Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora Friday morning and the flyover is scheduled for approximately 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. This time, cities from Brighton to La Junta will get a salute.

Here's a map so you can see when they'll fly over your home town.

BLACKE, KINDER L Maj US Air Force ANG 140 WG/PA/CCE Map of the Colorado National Guard's F-16 flyover for May 15, 2020.

Quick list (flight times may vary):