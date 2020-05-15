Space Command Will Stay In Colorado Springs For 6 More Years, At Least

Republican Rep. Doug Lamborn, who serves the state’s 5th Congressional District, said the new provisional declaration from Air Force Sec. Barbara Barrett will not only keep the command in the Pikes Peak Region for another half-decade but increases the likelihood Peterson AFB will retain momentum for the permanent selection.

“It's going to be difficult, to maybe even impossible, for any other community to ever catch up with us in the next six years while we’re still moving ahead with everything we’re doing to make space big in Colorado,” Lamborn said.

The new timeline announced by the Air Force said the branch will put forward its preferred selection for a final location sometime in early 2021.

Peterson would still retain the command for years afterward even if another base was ultimately selected as the long term headquarters. Lamborn complimented this approach, as he thought it helped “take politics out of the decision.”

He was not sure if the coronavirus pandemic factored in this provisional declaration.

Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, who has pitched Trump on more than one occasion about Colorado’s desirability to host Space Command — it was mentioned again, off-hand, when he met the president to discuss the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic — called the decision “great news” in a statement.

“I will continue urging the president and the Air Force to make Colorado the permanent home of U.S. Space Command. Colorado is home to a proud military community, a critical aerospace industry, an educated workforce, and prestigious research institutions so we are the natural and best home for U.S. Space Command,” the governor said.

While closely interrelated, U.S. Space Command is a different entity than Space Force, the newly formed sixth branch of the military. Space Command brings together the current space-focused assets of all military branches under centralized leadership.