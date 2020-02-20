In remarks about two hours before Trump spoke, Gardner took aim at what he called the “slate of far-left candidates” running against him in his reelection campaign.

“Vote Democrat if you wanna pack the courts with liberal activists and judges. Vote Democrat if you wanna pass the Green New Deal to ban our cows, our straws, our cars. Vote Democrat if you want to fire over 100,000 energy workers in this country,” he said.

Gardner tied himself to Trump, saying they’d introduced waves of conservative judges together and “delivered an economic boom like no other this country has ever seen.”

When the president took the stage, he opened his speech in this military-heavy city by honoring two veterans of the battle of Iwo Jima, along with those of more recent wars. In the rest of his 100 minute address, Trump wove in complaints about his treatment in the media, and an extended review of the Democratic debate and the performance of “Mini Mike,” his derogatory nickname for Michael Bloomberg. He also harped for a couple minutes on the success of the South Korean film Parasite at the Oscars.

“How bad were the Academy Awards this year?” Trump said. “We got enough problems with South Korea with trade, on top of it they give them best movie of the year? Was it good? I don’t know? Let’s get “Gone With The Wind.” Can we get “Gone With The Wind” back, please?”

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Fans hold up four fingers signifying four more years in office as President Donald Trump rallies supporters at the World Arena in Colorado Springs on Thursday Feb. 20, 2020.

Trump then spent several minutes reading out a long list of polling numbers from 2016, to mixed applause, apparently wanting to counter a commentator he’d heard on Fox News criticizing his own debate performance in the last election. His segue into criticism of “fake news,” drew the crowd to its feet with chants of “U-S-A.”

“While they’ve been wasting America’s time with vile hoaxes, we’ve been making jobs, killing terrorists, raising wages,” he said.

Also popular was Trump’s story of shaking more than 1,100 cadets’ hands after delivering the commencement address at the Air Force Academy – and his promise that Colorado Springs might get land the permanent headquarters of Space Command, which is temporarily located at Peterson Airforce Base.

“I love the Air Force Academy. And you have all of the infrastructure, so you’re being very strongly considered,” he said, promising a decision by the end of the year.

Then, the president noted that Democratic Gov. Jared Polis had met him at Air Force One. At first, the crowd booed. But Trump noted that Polis had lobbied for the Space Force headquarters, which drew a very light smattering of applause.