Gardner Drops Threat To Oppose Congressional Recess After Scoring A Promise To Consider His Public Lands Bill

Sen. Cory Gardner abandoned plans to try to scuttle the Memorial Day recess for his colleagues in exchange for a promised vote on a public lands bill when the Senate returns in June.

“Thanks to the hard work of Sens. Gardner and [Steve] Daines, we’ll be able to take up their bipartisan Great American Outdoors Act in the next work period,” McConnell said on the Senate floor, minutes before sending the chamber on recess.

The bill would fully fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund and deal with the maintenance backlog at national parks. But Gardner had made his threat to upend travel plans for his colleagues because he wanted the chamber to work on coronavirus legislation, not necessarily his public lands bill.

In a release, Gardner painted his bill as one that would provide jobs in Colorado.

“Our mountain towns were hit hard by COVID-19. The ski season ended early, restaurants closed, and hotels emptied. Now is the time to pass this bill that will provide billions of dollars in funding for new jobs across Colorado and the country while protecting our public lands,” he said in the statement.

The bill got the backing of President Donald Trump in early March and was to be taken up by the Senate shortly thereafter. That was before the pandemic refocused the work of Congress.

Gardner surprised many Wednesday by threatening to stop the Senate recess. He tweeted that it’s “unfathomable” for the chamber to go on a 10-day recess before considering additional coronavirus aid measures. The Senate has been in session the past couple of weeks, but mainly voting on nominations and confirmations.