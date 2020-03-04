One Tweet From Trump Just Gave New Hope For A Conservation Fund That The President Had Been Trying To Defund

“We shared some pictures. We shared the numbers of what has happened with land and water conservation in our states,” Gardner said about their recent meeting with Trump. They also talked about all the economic benefits, and the good it’s doing in many states across the country.

The LWCF is funded by royalties from oil and gas production and goes toward the acquisition and upkeep of new recreational lands.

Trump’s tweet is at odds with his proposed budgets. His administration has consistently slashed the fund. One year, they even tried to claw back money for other purposes. His most recent proposed budget, introduced earlier this year, called for cutting the fund by as much as 97 percent.

Democratic Rep. Joe Neguse of Boulder pressed a Department of the Interior official about the discrepancy between the President’s tweet and his proposed funding at a budget hearing Wednesday morning.

“Are we to believe the budget that the Department of the Interior has submitted to the Congress of the United States or the President’s tweets or some combination of both?” Neguse asked. “It’s unclear to me how we proceed. The LWCF program in my view, and in the view of many of my colleagues, should not be sustaining a 97 percent cut.”

Congress usually does not follow the budget when it comes to LWCF. It restores some funding, but rarely gets to the full $900 million the fund is due on paper. Gardner and others noted that Trump has signed budgets that included those higher numbers; the budget that passed last December included $495 million, for example.

Gardner said the important thing is that Trump backs fully funding LWCF now.

“He did the right thing for conservation,” Gardner said. “And instead of talking about yesterday, what we’re here today is to talk about every day going forward.”

Boosting LWCF funding would be a major legislative win for Gardner to tout as he runs for re-election in a state that values conservation. Gardner has been criticized by some groups for not doing enough on the subject.

His likely Democratic opponent, former Gov. John Hickenlooper, tweeted himself to point out that in the past, Gardner has supported cuts to LWCF. And another Democratic candidate for Senate, Andrew Romanoff said Gardner “ has been selling out our public lands for years, but is changing his tune now that he's up for reelection.”