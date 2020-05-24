National Guard Flyover Will Honor Both Fallen Veterans and Health Care Workers On Memorial Day

The Colorado National Guard will do a flyover on Memorial Day to honor both veterans who have died and health care workers who are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The flyover starts 9 a.m. on Monday and goes to noon. There will be three routes -- two will cover the Front Rage and one will flyover the High Country and the Western Slope.

“We wanted to make sure to include people that are serving on the frontline of the COVID response,” Capt. Eric Hapner said. “First responders and health care workers all are sharing in the service and sacrifice.”

The aircraft will fly over Parker Cemetery, Fort Logan National Cemetery and Red Rocks. Other specific places on their route include Golden, Eagle County, Rifle, Grand Junction, Montrose and Silverton.

Other participants include the 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 135th Regiment, Colorado Army National Guard, Buckley Air Force Base, and the High-Altitude Army National Guard Aviation Training Site.

The aircrafts include one CH-47 Chinook, two UH-60 Black Hawks, and one LUH-72 Lakota.

Approximate locations and times where the aircraft will be visible are:

Route 1

8:30 a.m. - Buckley AFB

8:45 a.m. - Centennial Airport, Centennial

10 a.m. - J.S Parker Cemetery, Parker

10:10 a.m. - Highlands Ranch

10:15 a.m. - Ft Logan National Cemetery, Englewood

10:20 a.m. - Arvada

10:15 a.m. - Thornton

10:35 a.m. - Denver

10:45 a.m. - Centennial Airport

Route 2

10:55 a.m. - Centennial Airport

11:30 a.m. - Colorado Springs

Noon - Buckley AFB

Route 3

9 a.m. - High-Altitude Army National Guard Aviation Training Site

9:25 a.m. - Rifle

9:50 a.m - Grand Junction

10:15 a.m. - Montrose/ Fuel

11:30 a.m. - Depart Montrose

Noon - Silverton

12:25 p.m. - Gunnison

1 p.m. - High-Altitude Army National Guard Aviation Training Site

