Budget Shortfall And Social Distancing Await Colorado Lawmakers As They Return To The Capitol

When the Colorado state Capitol reopens today, lawmakers will come back to a drastically different set of circumstances, a deep budget shortfall, and new safety procedures that have never been implemented at the Capitol before. Lawmakers agreed to temporarily adjourn in mid-March due to the new coronavirus.

“So we're expecting the unexpected. We're expecting anything that we can think about and trying to just be prepared for those scenarios,” said Democratic Rep. Brianne Titone of Arvada who worked on setting up technology to allow for some remote work. She hopes things go smoothly. “We have a responsibility and a job to do and we would like people to just give us the opportunity to finish the work that we started, and pass some bills that we constitutionally have the obligation to do and a lot of other bills that are gonna help a lot of people moving forward.”

Titone chose not to work from her usual desk on the House floor. She volunteered to move instead to the public viewing gallery that overlooks the chamber. It’s part of new safety rules that require lawmakers to sit spaced apart to allow for more social distancing. The House floor also has Plexiglass installed in some places.

“We just need to make sure that we’re being as safe as possible,”said Democratic Rep. Kyle Mullica, an emergency room nurse from Northglenn. He’s been on the frontlines of the pandemic and recently returned from Chicago where he spent five weeks treating COVID-19 patients at the Cook County Jail. “I was working seven days a week, 12 hour days. It was nuts.”

That’s how a lot of lawmakers and lobbyists jokingly describe the end of the legislative session, when it’s a fast paced, often contentious environment. The session will pick up right where it left off, so all of the bills awaiting hearings and votes will need action. Mullica said he’s not sure what will happen with his measure aimed at increasing Colorado’s childhood vaccination rate. The controversial bill was making its way through the statehouse.

“There's still discussions that are being had around it.”

Lawmakers are constitutionally required to pass a balanced budget. The state now faces a $3.3 billion dollar shortfall, and closing that gap will be a major focus of the next few weeks. Members of the public will be allowed to watch the legislative proceedings in person, but space will be limited and visitors will be required to wear masks inside the Capitol. Medical volunteers will take temperatures at the building’s entrance, and anyone with a temperature below 100.4 will wear a wrist band. Those who have a fever above that temperature may not be let into the building on a case by case basis.