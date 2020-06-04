WATCH LIVE: Polis To Provide Updates On Colorado’s Pandemic Response And Reopening
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to brief residents on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic and the reopening process Thursday afternoon at 2:05 p.m.
As of Wednesday, there had been 27,060 coronavirus cases identified in Colorado, and 1,494 deaths among people with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Nearly 195,000 people have been tested for the infection in Colorado.
CPR News will carry the governor live, both on-air and online. You can hear to the audio by clicking Listen Live above, find a station or a stream for all your devices, or watch the video below.
Note: The governor's briefings don't always start right on time, but CPR News will join the broadcast as soon as it begins.
