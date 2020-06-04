Polis Will Allow 48-Hour Nursing Home Visitor Pass For People Who Test Negative For Coronavirus

Gov. Jared Polis announced Thursday that people will be allowed to visit their loved ones in nursing homes if they take precautions not to spread COVID-19.

They must be tested before going to visit nursing home residents and must have had no known exposures or symptoms. If a person meets those requirements, they will be allowed to have a 48-hour pass to enter the nursing home.

Polis did not provide a date when this rule will be implemented.

“A negative test can reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus to those who are most vulnerable and help make sure our grandparents and parents can receive the love that we all need in a reasonably safe way,” the governor said.

At the beginning of the week, Polis walked back some restrictions for Coloradans over 65. That age demographic can now recreate outdoors.

As of Thursday, Colorado has 1,254 deaths due to COVID-19 and 27,354 total cases of the disease. Polis said there is an overall downward trend in hospitalizations, although that decline has started to slow.

Polis also announced an executive order that provides additional cover for businesses who deny service to anyone not wearing a mask, effective immediately. Legal experts have said, even without the order, businesses could deny service to people without masks.

Polis also announced a new pool of federal funds. The emergency relief fund, under the The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, has $44 million dollars to use for students from preschool to higher education.

“This is targeted money to address the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on high need students from preschool all the way through higher education,” Polis said.

Additional information for educators on how to apply for the extra funding will soon be made available.

Polis also spent several minutes urging Coloradans to wear a mask and introduced a public service announcement to help drive the point home.

“Wearing a mask is easy,” Polis said. “Masks are the passport to get back to the Colorado we love.”