Democratic U.S. Senate candidates John Hickenlooper and Andrew Romanoff have agreed to participate in a debate at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, sponsored by Colorado Public Radio News, Denver 7 and The Denver Post.

The 90-minute debate, which will be conducted in the Denver 7 studio, will feature Colorado Matters host Ryan Warner, Denver 7 anchor Anne Trujillo and Post political reporter Justin Wingerter.

CPR News will broadcast the entire 90 minutes. Denver 7 will air the first 60 minutes, and all three organizations will stream the entire debate on their websites.

CPR News will air a 30-minute analysis with Denver University political scientist Seth Masket immediately following the debate.

Mail ballots for the June 30 primary have been sent to voters this week. Hickenlooper and Romanoff are running in the primary to face Republican incumbent Sen. Cory Gardner in the November general election.