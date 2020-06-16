WATCH LIVE: Hickenlooper And Romanoff Face Off In Final Colorado Democratic Senate Primary Debate

Democratic U.S. Senate candidates John Hickenlooper and Andrew Romanoff square off at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16 in a 90-minute debate sponsored by CPR News, Denver 7 and The Denver Post.

Broadcast live from Denver 7's studios, the last of three debates in the primary cycle will be moderated by Colorado Matters host Ryan Warner, Denver 7 anchor Anne Trujillo and Post political reporter Justin Wingerter.

Mail ballots for the June 30 primary have been sent to voters this week. Hickenlooper and Romanoff are running in the primary to face Republican incumbent Sen. Cory Gardner in the November general election.

CPR News will broadcast the entire 90 minutes of debate and follow with 30 minutes of analysis with political scientist Seth Masket from the University of Denver. Watch video of the entire debate later this evening in this post, or to listen to audio, click Listen Live in the menu above or ask your smart speaker to "Play CPR News."

FYI: post-debate analysis will only be available on the audio streams.