Video: Thanks To ‘Coloradan’s Extraordinary Efforts’ We’re Not Seeing Increases Like Utah Or Arizona, Polis Says

Updated 2:19 p.m.

The number of people going to the hospital for COVID-19 in Colorado continues to be mostly on the decline. Gov. Jared Polis gave a live update on the state's response Tuesday. He praised Coloradans for continuing to take steps to limit the spread of the disease.

"We see COVID-19 on the rise in some of our neighboring States, Utah and Arizona. Thanks so far to Coloradan's extraordinary efforts to be six feet apart from others to wear masks when in public so far, we haven't seen that same trend here," he said.

The number of cases is still growing, although more slowly than earlier in the pandemic. Among the other of the governor's concerns in his latest update was the need for the legislature to pass a budget before July 1.

