Music and Marches Honor Elijah McClain and Call for Reforms

Marchers and musicians are gathering today to honor the life of Elijah McClain who died after police took him into custody last August.

Grammy-nominated violinist Ashanti Floyd will come to Denver from Georgia to host a "Violin Vigil" at City Park tonight at 8:30. Floyd said on his Facebook post he wanted to honor McClain, who he learned played his violin at a pet store. Floyd is asking people to bring violins and other bowed instruments to play together.

" When I saw Elijah McClain I saw myself," Floyd wrote in his Facebook post. The video of the police encounter "was the most terrifying thing I have seen in my life."

The Party for Socialism and Liberation began a march and rally in front of the Aurora Police Department at 1 p.m. The group is calling for the officers and first responders involved in McClain's case to be fired, for criminal charges to be filed in the case and for restitution to McClain's family.

A student-led protest will be held at 4 p.m. at the Aurora Municipal Building.

McClain's death did not result in charges at the time, but it has gained renewed attention as part of the ongoing protests over police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis in May. On Thursdsay Gov. Jared Polis named a special prosecutor to investigate the case.

McClain, 23, was apprehended by Aurora police as he was walking back from a convenience store. Someone called 9-1-1 to report a man acting suspiciously. McClain was wearing a ski mask and dressed warmly on a summer day and waving his hands in the air. Police say the situation escalated because McClain resisted commands and attempted to grab an officer's gun when he was being held down.

McClain told police he didn’t have a gun and that he preferred personal space, according to a tape of the incident. Officers eventually placed McClain in a carotid chokehold, now banned in Colorado. He briefly passed out and also vomited a couple of times. Paramedics injected him with ketamine and he went into cardiac arrest while transported to the hospital. He died several days later after he was declared brain dead.

McClain, who was a massage therapist in Greenwood Village, was not suspected of committing any crime.