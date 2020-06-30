It’s Primary Day, Colorado

If you want to vote and haven't yet, you have until 7 p.m. tonight to turn in a ballot.

Under Colorado's open primary rules, unaffiliated voters can cast a ballot in either party's primary (but not both — that ends up invalidating both ballots). Party members, however, can only vote in their registered party's contests.

Colorado also offers same-day registration at county vote centers.

Voting during a pandemic will look a little different. The state is requiring all staff involved in administering elections to wear masks. Polling areas will be set up to allow for social distancing and voting booths will be cleaned in between uses. Voters are urged to wear masks if they want to fill out a ballot in person.

If you are filling out your mail ballot today, your county clerk must receive it by 7:00 p.m. — postmarks do not count. We are in drop-off only territory today.