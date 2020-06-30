WATCH LIVE: Polis to Provide Updates On Colorado’s Response To The Coronavirus Pandemic

Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to provide an update on Colorado's response to the coronavirus on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. from the carriage house of the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion.

CPR News will carry live coverage online only. There will be no radio coverage of Polis' remarks. Watch the video below or watch it on our Facebook page.

At a press conference last week, state epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy said Colorado was "at a place that's a bit tenuous." The state was not seeing the same resurgence in cases that appeared in many other Western states.