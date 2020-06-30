Updated 3:23 p.m.

Just a few weeks after he announced that Coloradan's responsible choices had made it possible to reopen bars, Gov. Jared Polis will reverse course. He said it's too hard to social distance and prevent transmission of COVID-19 so bars will have to close again to in-person service.

The governor said a new public health order was forthcoming.

Even as the state backtracks on that piece of the public health puzzle, the new rules that will allow counties to enter the Protect Our Neighbors phase were announced at the same time. Polis said this is the last phase of reopening until there is a treatment or a vaccine for COVID-19.