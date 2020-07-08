Colorado’s Economy Is On The Mend But Many Are Still Left Behind

It’s only the second week back to work for Blake Linehan.

He’s been out of work for three months because of the pandemic. He works at Aspen Bikes, a small bike rental shop a stone's throw from Aspen's gondola. In the winter it turns into Stapleton Ski, a ski rental and repair store. He was able to get unemployment during his time off but it wasn’t always enough.

“I had some money saved for sure which definitely made a big difference,” he said. “I’m not married, I don’t have kids so I’m only responsible for myself.”

Linehan is also busy. Since he’s been back to work, the store rents out about 100 bikes a day. Over the Fourth of July weekend, the store averaged about 150 bikes a day.

Colorado has recovered faster than much of the nation, but many industries are still hurting, particularly in the hard-hit service and tourism sectors. About half of jobs lost during the first half of the pandemic have returned in the health care sector but only 16 percent have returned in accommodation and food services, according to data from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

Gov. Jared Polis praised Colorado’s rapid economic recovery in his last coronavirus update of June and said the state’s strong public health response contributed.

“Thanks to your hard work, we are doing better than our neighboring states on virus suppression and on economic recovery,” Polis said. “The two are linked. Colorado's unemployment rate was more than three points below the national unemployment rate in the month of May.”

He also announced counties could begin entering the Protect Our Neighbors phase, which is the last phase of reopening until there is a treatment of a vaccine for the disease. This means that communities can have activities at half of the pre-pandemic capacity and no more than 500 people can be in one setting at a time. That could allow some industries to bring back jobs and reemploy people.

To qualify, counties must show a low virus prevalence, health care capacity to handle a surge, and the ability to test, track and contact trace.

Polis acknowledged that neighboring states like Arizona and Utah are having outbreaks of the disease. Colorado’s case numbers have ticked up in recent weeks, although not as steeply yet.

In May, the national unemployment rate was 13.3 percent but that has since dropped to 11 percent as the economy reopens. The latest figures show Colorado has about a 10 percent unemployment rate and the state recovered about 20 percent of the jobs lost in March and April. Colorado already had one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country before the pandemic in February at 2.5 percent.