Colorado Home Buyers Still Hungry For Limited Inventory

The pool of home-buying options keeps getting smaller across Colorado.

Statewide, the number of homes listed for sale in June fell 39 percent compared to the same time last year, according to a report from the Colorado Association of Realtors. Buyers are snapping up limited inventory now that stay-at-home orders are lifted, pushing the number of homes under contract up more than 30 percent — to 11,650 — over 2019.

Stay-at-home orders that kept potential buyers in their homes froze Colorado’s real estate market in March. Buyers came back out when the ban on in-person showings lifted in May.

The shortage of listings is keeping prices stable even as economic activity sputters during the COVID-19 pandemic.