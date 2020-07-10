Colorado Home Buyers Still Hungry For Limited Inventory

By Sarah Mulholland
July 10, 2020
Home for sale in thornton, colo, home for sale in thorntonHome for sale in thornton, colo, home for sale in thorntonDavid Zalubowski/AP
A for sale sign stands outside a home in the north Denver suburb of Thornton, Colo.

The pool of home-buying options keeps getting smaller across Colorado.

Statewide, the number of homes listed for sale in June fell 39 percent compared to the same time last year, according to a report from the Colorado Association of Realtors. Buyers are snapping up limited inventory now that stay-at-home orders are lifted, pushing the number of homes under contract up more than 30 percent — to 11,650 — over 2019.

Stay-at-home orders that kept potential buyers in their homes froze Colorado’s real estate market in March. Buyers came back out when the ban on in-person showings lifted in May.

The shortage of listings is keeping prices stable even as economic activity sputters during the COVID-19 pandemic.

