Gov. Jared Polis extended his order Sunday that requires landlords to give a month’s notice to tenants who are late on their rent before beginning the eviction process.

This is supposed to be an extra protection for people who are still struggling to keep an income while the pandemic continues to disrupt Colorado’s economy.

This executive order is extended until Aug. 11. It does not outlaw evictions.

Colorado’s unemployment rate is at 10.2 percent. Before the pandemic, the February unemployment rate was at 2.5 percent.

Before these COVID-19 related protections, landlords were required to provide a 10-day notice before beginning the eviction process, but in some cases, the window has been as small as three days.

Jack Regenbogen, an attorney with the Colorado Center on Law and Policy, said this doesn’t change much for people who are worried about losing their homes.

“It’ll give people about 20 more days to prepare, but that’s about it,” Regenbogen said about Polis’ order.

Regenbogen said this extension won’t really change the dates to look out for and the road to evictions will likely remain unchanged.