Walking through the sun-soaked streets of Denver’s Northside, in a city where her family has lived for generations, Tiffany Quintana felt lost.

She was three blocks north of the elementary school she attended, the one she once called her “castle.” The house where she grew up was just four blocks away. That life suddenly seemed much further away.

“It’s nice to be a Colorado native. I love it,” she said on that day in May. The 41-year-old paused and reconsidered, dropping her voice a bit. “I loved it. I still love it. Things are just a little different.”

Quintana crossed between garden-style apartments to reach her destination: a rusty Chevy Suburban with an orange-stripe paint job.

She opened the rear hatch and surveyed her new life: pillows and blankets, a blow-up mattress, some clothing, the things she grabbed when her landlord ordered her and her boyfriend out of their apartment in Westminster weeks earlier.

Andrew Kenney/CPR News Tiffany Quintana opens the trunk of the Chevy Suburban where she lived for several weeks in the Sunnyside neighborhood of Denver on May 28.

“We lost our entertainment center. We lost our computer, my computer desk. I know I left some clothes behind, I left pretty much all of our food that was in our cupboards,” she said.

Quintana became one of Colorado’s first COVID-19 homeless early in May. Eviction threw her into a two-month odyssey through the streets of Denver — her first direct experience with homelessness, and one that foreshadows the fears of countless other people.

“To see the world, the way that it is right now. I never thought that I would see it like this. It was scary to me,” Quintana said.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Tiffany Quintana and her truck, parked in Denver's Sunnyside neighborhood, where she and her boyfriend have been living. June 25, 2020.

Evictions ramping up again

The state had largely banned evictions for several months starting in March, but the eviction courts are accelerating now.

Landlords have filed more than 800 eviction cases since June 1. Many were cases like Quintana’s, where the paperwork was filed just before the pandemic ramped up — one of the exceptions to Gov. Jared Polis’ eviction orders.

That’s only a preview of what’s to come.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Tiffany Quintana and her boyfriend, James, stand outside of the truck where they've been living in Denver's Sunnyside neighborhood. June 25, 2020.

The pace will likely increase as tenants will soon hit a crucial payment deadline. When the eviction ban expired on June 13, Polis ordered landlords to give tenants one more month to pay up.

Housing advocates have asked for a renewed ban on evictions, but the governor has said he must balance the needs of property owners with the demands of tenants. Sheriff’s deputies across the state are preparing to enforce orders from the courts.

Meanwhile, homelessness has surged. Denver’s shelters are logging about 1,700 visitors per night — more than the coldest night in February — and informal encampments have spread throughout downtown.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Tents and urban camps set up in the area of Curtis and Welton streets between 20th and 23rd in downtown Denver on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. The city says it's going to clean out the area on April 30.

“Simply said, we are seeing demand during the spring and summer at the levels we would see during an extreme weather event,” said Britta Fisher, Denver’s chief housing officer. The city has seen a fourfold increase in demand for rental assistance and rolled out millions in relief funds.

Some of the increase in visible homelessness could be a result of city policies: The new emergency shelters are generally better reviewed than the regular shelters, and the city has scaled back its sweeps of people sleeping on the street.

But housing advocates say too that they’re seeing newly homeless people everywhere. Tiffany Quintana was not alone, though she often felt that way.

“We get people coming in our office really every week that are asking for tents or gear, or just general help, as well as people calling our phone line, that are newly homeless due to COVID, due to losing jobs, due to getting kicked out of housing,” said Terese Howard, a member of Denver Homeless Out Loud.

And the path back home — never easy amid a housing shortage — could be even harder among a grinding economic recovery and the months-long wait for a COVID-19 vaccine. This account, based on interviews with Quintana and others over several weeks, shows what may be ahead for people facing homelessness in a pandemic.