Video: ‘No Shirt, No Shoes, No Mask, No Service,’ Polis Says About His Statewide Order

Updated 3:41 p.m.

Democratic Gov. Jared Polis has issued a statewide order requiring people to wear a face mask when they leave home. The order starts at midnight, July 17.

"In Colorado, there's no shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service," he said. "Very simple."

A handful of Colorado counties and many other states have already implemented a mask order. Polis said the state is also taking a two-week break on issuing variances to counties while the rate of COVID-19 cases is growing.