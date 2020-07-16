Video: ‘No Shirt, No Shoes, No Mask, No Service,’ Polis Says About His Statewide Order
Updated 3:41 p.m.
Democratic Gov. Jared Polis has issued a statewide order requiring people to wear a face mask when they leave home. The order starts at midnight, July 17.
"In Colorado, there's no shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service," he said. "Very simple."
A handful of Colorado counties and many other states have already implemented a mask order. Polis said the state is also taking a two-week break on issuing variances to counties while the rate of COVID-19 cases is growing.
Increases in cases and hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Colorado are threatening the state's reopening process, and local face mask orders have been enacted in many Colorado counties and cities in recent days.
Polis on Monday told Colorado Matters that he was open to a face mask requirement but didn't think people not wearing masks were waiting for an order from the governor.
