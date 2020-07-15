Colorado Coronavirus Cases Continue To Rise, Threatening Re-openings

Cases of COVID-19 continue to climb in Colorado, an upward trend that began in mid-June and persisted through the July 4 holiday.

While hospitalizations and case numbers have increased throughout July, public health experts expressed concern over the 3-day average positivity rate, which has risen from its lowest point at 2.34 percent in mid-June to 4.72 percent on Tuesday.

The World Health Organization considers a 5 percent test positivity rate — reflecting the percentage of tests administered that come up positive over a three-day period — a benchmark for how well a community is controlling viral spread.

Several counties that had low-transmission rates at the beginning of the pandemic are now seeing spikes. So far, no new restrictions have been placed on businesses or events since Gov. Jared Polis rolled back bar re-openings just before July 4, but the worrisome statistics have prompted many local officials to renew calls for social distancing and mask-wearing.

Larimer County reported 35 cases on Sunday, a single-day record for the county. Following the spike, local health officials expressed concern about their ability to maintain looser restrictions on businesses under a variance of the state public health order. If cases continue to rise, the variance will automatically be rescinded.

Larimer is one of several Colorado counties with a rising incidence rate, which is defined as the number of new positive cases detected per 100,000 people in the population. Boulder, Weld, Pueblo and Mesa counties all reported rising incidence rates this week, as did groupings of counties in the south and northeast of the state, which track public health data regionally.

While the incidence of COVID-19 is not rising in the metro-Denver area, the rates have been consistently high since the beginning of July.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced Wednesday that the city would pause further reopening of the economy following a spike in COVID-19 cases that began in mid-June. Hancock also promised to increase enforcement of the city’s mask requirement, which began in early May. Hancock encouraged other communities in the region to also encourage mask-wearing.

“Denver is not an island, we are also vulnerable to behavior of neighboring communities,” Hancock said. “To those who do not have a mandate we are all calling you to implement one.”

Jefferson County, which borders Denver, instituted a mask requirement on Tuesday. Hancock’s comments seem to now only apply to Douglas County, which is now the only county in the metro area without a mandatory mask requirement. Douglas County commissioners opted out of a mask order imposed by the Tri-County Health Department — which manages public health services for Douglas, Adams and Arapahoe counties — last week.