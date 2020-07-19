More Coloradans Are Fishing This Year, In Part Because Of The Pandemic

More Coloradans are casting their fishing rods. Colorado Parks and Wildlife has issued nearly 90,000 more annual fishing licenses so far this year compared to the same period in 2019.

That uptick is largely the result of people feeling cooped up from stay-at-home restrictions and other public health orders, CPW spokesman Travis Duncan said.

“Fishing, overall, is a very good activity while maintaining social distance,” Duncan said.

In addition to annual licenses, CPW sells several other fishing licenses, including one-day passes and stamps that let you fish with more than one rod. In the first half of this year, nearly 710,000 various fishing permits were sold.

Some local businesses have also experienced a bump in sales thanks to more people fishing. That includes the Colorado Springs fishing store Angler's Covey, which reopened in May. Owner David Leinweber said he worried his business and his staff would suffer from a drop in sales during the pandemic. However, the store has struggled to keep up with booming demand.

“I've been scrambling the entire month of June just to get product,” Leinweber said. “We're almost caught up now. But it's been really an unbelievable, crazy phenomenon that you go from April, where I think I might lose my business, to May.”