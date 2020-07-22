Sen. Cory Gardner Asks GOP Group To Remove Political Ad About Firestone Home Explosion

After speaking with the survivor of the 2017 Firestone home explosion, Republican Sen. Cory Gardner is calling on the National Republican Senatorial Committee to pull an attack ad against former Gov. John Hickenlooper that features the tragedy.

Gardner spoke with Erin Martinez, who lost her husband and brother in the 2017 explosion, on Tuesday and said he expressed to her “that I would not have personally run the ad, and I hope the ad comes down… If I had the power to take down the ad, I would."

Martinez called the ad “horrifying” and has been asking for it to be taken down since it first aired on July 16. She rejected the idea that Gardner can’t get the ad pulled.

“Our family’s trauma should not be the subject of a horrible political ad,” she said in a statement. “Sen. Gardner underestimates his power to have the ad taken down if he publicly speaks forcefully to make it happen. After talking to him, I wonder if he really understands the harm it has inflicted.”