Feel The Breeze With This Perfect Classical Summer Playlist
CPR Classical's Karla Walker has been enjoying the outdoors this summer. She put together the perfect playlist for the season. Sit outside and feel the breeze and the heat with these seasonal classics from Vivaldi, Gershwin, Mendelssohn and more.
You can listen on YouTube or Spotify or just hit play below!
Hear more great summertime hits on the air during CPR Classical's Summerfest! You can listen to CPR Classical by clicking "Listen Live" on this website. You can also hear CPR Classical at 88.1 FM in Denver, at radio signals around Colorado, or ask your smart speaker to “Play CPR Classical.”
